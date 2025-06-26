Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

CMI opened at $318.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.19 and its 200-day moving average is $333.69. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

