Bank of Stockton Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0%

TRV opened at $260.70 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

