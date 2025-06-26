Bank of Stockton Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.23. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.21 and a 1-year high of $181.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.