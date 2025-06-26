Bank of Stockton Sells 516 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.89 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

