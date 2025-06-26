Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after purchasing an additional 589,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after purchasing an additional 542,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after buying an additional 536,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.38.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

