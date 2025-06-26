Best Retail Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Tesla, Microsoft, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services directly to consumers, such as department stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms. Investors in retail stocks gain exposure to consumer spending trends and retail industry dynamics, including seasonality, pricing strategies, and inventory management. Performance in this sector often reflects broader economic conditions and shifts in consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $30.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.30. The stock had a trading volume of 148,314,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,352,820. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.66, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $487.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,489,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,487,872. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $487.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.28.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,733,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,525,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

