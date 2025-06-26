Promising Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Tesla, Circle Internet Group, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization—typically defined as having a market value of $10 billion or more. These firms tend to be well-established, financially stable businesses with broad operations and steady revenue streams. Investors often view large-cap stocks as less volatile and more reliable sources of dividend income than smaller-cap counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $26.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.95. 161,839,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,412,401. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 191.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.70. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL traded up $24.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.50. The stock had a trading volume of 91,010,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,653,680. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,902.48. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $530.72. 41,402,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,651,823. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.16.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.81. 120,507,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,651,719. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.84. 16,236,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,496,532. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.84 and its 200-day moving average is $420.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $487.68.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $139.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,799,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,127,394. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $328.51 billion, a PE ratio of 605.35, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,707,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,549,342. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

