Austin Asset Management Co Inc Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 28.9% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $132,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,810,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

