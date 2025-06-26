Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.58 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 15.8% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $32,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,748,000 after buying an additional 1,216,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after acquiring an additional 514,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

