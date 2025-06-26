Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.1% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,456,000 after buying an additional 479,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,594,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MMM opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $98.26 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

