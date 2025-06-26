Omnia Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3%

BX opened at $143.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

