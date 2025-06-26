Omnia Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $541.16 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $543.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.71.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

