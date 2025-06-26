New World Advisors LLC Raises Stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 0.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $98.26 and a 12 month high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

