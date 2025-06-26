Cvfg LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cvfg LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cvfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $541.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.71. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $543.31.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

