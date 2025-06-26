9,608 Shares in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intel by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,855,000 after buying an additional 86,483 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intel by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 478,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

