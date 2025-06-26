SOL Capital Management CO Sells 4,227 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cvfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3,410.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

