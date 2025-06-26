American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $308.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.84.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

