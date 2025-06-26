TSA Wealth Managment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,136,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $638,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.55 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

