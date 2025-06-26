GenTrust LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GenTrust LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.