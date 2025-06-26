iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,358,000 after buying an additional 977,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,713,000 after acquiring an additional 314,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,116,000 after purchasing an additional 177,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

