Balefire LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

