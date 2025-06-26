Sabal Trust CO Has $725,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,439 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in General Mills were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 5.0%

GIS stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.