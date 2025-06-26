Nvest Financial LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $652.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $656.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.13 and a 200 day moving average of $595.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

