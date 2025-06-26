Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 43,410 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 473.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,619,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $38.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

