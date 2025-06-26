Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.