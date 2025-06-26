Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,449 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 7.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 438,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 447.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $524.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.91.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

