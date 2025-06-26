DLK Investment Management LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,388 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.8% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $387.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.76 and its 200 day moving average is $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

