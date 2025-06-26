GenTrust LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,486 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $128,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.