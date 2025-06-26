Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock worth $94,880,434. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $230.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

