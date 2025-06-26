KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,484,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,767,000 after purchasing an additional 783,161 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

CocaCola stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

