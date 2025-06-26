Austin Asset Management Co Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

