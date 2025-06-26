Capasso Planning Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,433,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $132.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.