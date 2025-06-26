Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 158.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,767,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $212,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $144.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $632,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,675 shares in the company, valued at $46,073,561.25. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.