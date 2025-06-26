HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 32.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 581,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,542,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.