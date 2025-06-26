iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5%

EFA opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.