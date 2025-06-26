Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.