BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,019.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $955.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

