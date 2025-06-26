Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,326 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,858,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.