PDS Planning Inc Buys 426 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $460.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.35. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. Linde’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.