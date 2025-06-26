PDS Planning Inc Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.