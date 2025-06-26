PDS Planning Inc Purchases 236 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $815.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $729.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.87. The company has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

