Goldstein Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after buying an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price target (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. This represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,158 shares of company stock worth $202,989,194. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $757.86 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $773.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $692.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.