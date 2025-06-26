Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,553 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

View Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.