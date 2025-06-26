Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,553 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.
View Our Latest Report on Citigroup
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.