Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

