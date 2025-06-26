Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $202.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average of $196.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

