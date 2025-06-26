Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

