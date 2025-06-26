Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $521.29 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

