Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $830,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 161,394 shares during the period. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

