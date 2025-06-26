Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for about 0.8% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $502.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.00. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $522.97.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.13.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

