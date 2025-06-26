SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

